IHC: Will everything be put at stake just for ‘Game of Thrones’?

CJ Minallah warns PTI chief not to ‘expect relief from courts’

The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday asked Imran Khan that whether he will put everything at stake just for the sake of a ‘Game of Thrones’?

During the hearing, the IHC Chief Justice asked Imran Khan’s lawyer whether he heard the PTI chairman’s speech in Faisalabad a day earlier. He further asked that do political leaders deliver such speeches. He said that the armed forces lay their lives for the nation.

“Hold yourself accountable for your actions. You [Khan] want to issue statements as per your wishes and don’t want the regulator to do its job?”

“Do you want to hurt the morale of the army by giving anti-army statements? He told Khan’s lawyer that when a statement is issued in public, it has its own impact.

Later, while wrapping up Imran Khan’s petition, IHC asked PEMRA to regulate the speeches of Khan in light of the rulings of the Supreme Court. The IHC was hearing a case against Imran’s petition challenging a PEMRA notification banning live telecast of the former premier’s speeches that was suspended by the court on August 29. Justice Minallah while addressing Imran’s counsel said that “you say that someone should be allowed to freely speak when they say that a person is a patriot and [another] person is not”.

“Can anyone say that a general of the armed forces is not a patriot?” he questioned before adding “did you hear Imran Khan’s statements yesterday? The armed forces were rescuing the people while those statements were made. Can anyone justify those statements?”