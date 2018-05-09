IHC warns making joke of Islamic values

Ramazan transmission

Islamabad

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Tuesday submitted guidelines in Islamabad High Court (IHC) pertaining to crafting ‘code of conduct’ for Ramazan transmission. As per details acquired, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui—during hearing—warned against slapping ban on Ramazan transmissions if the vicious practice of making joke out of Islamic values continued.

‘[IHC] will not allow anyone to make fun out of Islamic practices’, remarked Justice Siddiqui. The director general of media regulatory body informed court that guidelines were being issued to all channels pertaining to code of conduct of Ramazan transmission.

‘There is no big news for a Muslim than Azan. Advertisement and songs are played at Azan time on all TV channels. If things continue to go this way, then remove Islamic Republic from Pakistan s name’, observed Justice Siddiqui. IHC summoned details from PEMRA regarding airing of Azan and adjourned hearing till Wednesday.—NNI