ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday again invalidated a session court’s ruling that had declared the Toshakhana case against the PTI chairman as admissible.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has instructed the trial court to decide on the maintainability of the matter again after hearing arguments from both sides. On the other hand, he binned the PTI chief’s plea to transfer the case to another court and also issued notices to parties for next week on the petitions seeking restoration of the right of defence.

A session court had last month declared that the Toshakhana case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan against him for concealing the gifts in the asset declarations was admissible. The decision was later challenged by the PTI chief in the IHC.

A day earlier, the high court reserved its verdict on a set of petitions filed by PTI chief against the Toshakhana trial.

