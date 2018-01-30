IHC turns down PTI plea against ECP

Party’s foreign funding in question

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition challenging jurisdiction of ECP over party foreign funds. The court order has thus enabled the ECP to proceed in this matter that has been pending since 2014. The IHC bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had reserved judgment in this matter on January 26. The bench remarked that Supreme Court of Pakistan in its order has addressed all objections of the petitioner.

It may be mentioned here that on September 7, 2017 the same IHC bench had directed PTI to submit details of the party’s foreign funds and its sources to the ECP. The bench had also directed the ECP not to give access to anyone to the documents including Akbar S Babar who is complainant against PTI at ECP. PTI in this case had challenged jurisdiction of ECP to question sources of party funds.

The party had also challenged the ECP jurisdiction over the foreign funding case in November 2015 after the poll supervisory body through a detailed judgment of October 8, 2015 had declared that it has complete authority to scrutinize PTI funds.