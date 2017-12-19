IHC turns down plea against Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad

Islamabad High Court Monday dismissed an intra-court appeal seeking a contempt of court proceeding against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and declared the petition as non-maintainable.

A divisional bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurengzaib took up the intra-court appeal against former prime minister filed by a citizen Makhdoom Niaz Inqalabi.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that Nawaz Sharif had criticized the judges of apex court during his march from Islamabad to Lahore after his disqualification. It came under the contempt of court, he claimed.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the case and declared it non-maintainable.It may be mentioned here that earlier a single member bench of the same case had turned down this petition and the petitioner had filed an ICA against this decision. – APP

