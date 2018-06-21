IHC to take up petitions for, against Zulfi Bukhari’s name on ECL

Zubair Qureshi

Justice Amer Farooq of the Islamabad High Court is taking up two petitions today (Thursday), one by PTI Chairman’s friend Zulfi Bukhari in which he has challenged inclusion of his name on Exit Control List (ECL), and the other by a petitioner who has challenged removal of Zulfi’s name from the ECL.

A resident of Talagang, Muhammad Kausar through Col (R) Inamur Rahim Advocate has challenged removal of Zulfi’s name by Interior Minister in haste.

The IHC bench issued notices to Zulfi and a Section Officer (SO) of the Interior Ministry to appear before the court Thursday (today).

The petitioner Muhammad Kausar has cited Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Defence, secretary interior and Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents.

Kausar has raised questions before the IHC whether the name of a person placed on the orders of apex court on ECL could be removed by a subordinate officer of the FIA and whether the defence secretary is empowered to allow any civilian to use military base for landing and taking off a private aircraft without security clearance from apparatus of state secret agencies, especially when the name of that individual is already on ECL.

The petitioner has submitted that on June 11, 2018 Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari was accompanying the PTI chairman Imran Khan on his way to perform Umrah. Bukhari’s name was on ECL along with other owners of offshore companies in line with the order of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with its probe into the Panama scandal. Therefore, he was stopped by immigration authorities at Nur Khan Airbase. According to the petition, allegedly PTI chief Imran Khan used his influence with the caretaker government to remove Bukhari’s name from ECL. The process of removal was so expeditious that Bukhari within one hour left for Saudi Arabia on a special chartered plane. Ministry of Interior in this regard issued a letter granting, one-time “permission” to Bukhari for six days.

According to the petitioner, proper procedure was not followed, which required clearance from the cabinet’s sub-committee that deals with the ECL cases. The petitioner has further said that it had also been alleged that Bukhari’s name was removed on the intervention of interim interior minister Azam Khan who is closely linked to PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The interim interior minister is a board member of Imran Khan Foundation (IKF), a charity and welfare organization.

The petitioner has contended that special arrangements were made for PTI Chairman to use the Air Force base to fly from his chartered plane. The use of a military base for private visit was against the rules and such facility is not extended to any other citizen or the head of any other political party. The petitioner contended that the caretaker set-up was extending undue favors to the chairman of a party has lost its impartiality. Petitioner has prayed to the court that the matter may be investigated by DG FIA that on whose orders and directions the name of Bukhari was removed from ECL and under what authority of law Noor Khan airbase, reserved for defence purposes was used for facilitating the departure of a private person through his private plane. Petitioner has also prayed that appropriate disciplinary/criminal proceedings may be initiated against entire chain of command for compromising the impartiality and fairness of forthcoming General Elections.