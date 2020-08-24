IHC to take up Nawaz’s plea against Avenfield reference on Sept 1

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Deposed premier Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against the Avenfield reference has been scheduled for a hearing on September 1, along with Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar’s appeal against the same reference.

The Islamabad High Court is set to hear the case after a passage of 22 months since the last hearing of the appeal on September 19, 2018. According to the cause list issued by the court’s registrar, a special bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the case. At the last hearing the IHC had suspended the 10-year, seven-year, and one-year jail sentences awarded to Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar, respectively by an accountability court on July 6, 2018. The Supreme Court had later upheld the high court’s decision while hearing the National Accountability Bureau’s appeal against the suspension. The accused have since been out on bail.