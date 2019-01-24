IHC to take up Nawaz’s appeal next month

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea against his sentence in the Al-Azizia corruption reference on February 18.

A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the petition.

The court has also accepted Nawaz’s request to submit additional documents in the case.

Accountability Judge Arshad Malik had on Dec 24, 2018, convicted Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference and awarded him seven years imprisonment, besides imposing fines of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million on the PML-N supremo.

