IHC to resume usual court working from Monday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is resuming its normal working from next week, Monday, and judges’ duty roaster in this regard has been issued. Currently, two out of seven judges were performing their duties along with one division bench because of the lockdown due to coronavirus in the country. According to the notification issued Thursday, from the next week beginning on Monday, seven single benches, three division benches and one special division bench will hear different cases. First division bench will comprise Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amer Farooq, the second division bench will consist of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz while the special division bench will comprise Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Fiaz Ahmed Jandran. Earlier, the crisis management committee of the Islamabad High Court on March 17, 2020 had decided to stop hearings of regular cases in the IHC, the districts and special courts till April 5.