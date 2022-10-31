IHC to resume hearing Imran Khan’s petition today against ECP disqualification

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday (today) will resume hearing Imran Khan’s petition against disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Toshakhana reference as the petitioner removed the objections raised by the IHC registrar.

The ECP had disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference on October 21, under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution, for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The former premier had then moved the IHC seeking the IHC to annul the decision of the ECP. However, Imran Khan’s counsel, Barrister Ali Zafar, had filed the petition without a copy of the verdict of the ECP, as the detailed version had not been released by the Commission.

Imran Khan moves IHC against disqualification

To which, the registrar raised objections, saying that the petition did not undergo a biometric verification, and the ECP verdict disqualifying the former prime minister was not attached to the application.

However, when the court heard the case last Monday, Chief Justice of the IHC, Athar Minallah, directed Imran’s lawyer to remove the registrar’s objections within three days and had adjourned the case.

Imran Khan can contest upcoming by-polls: observes IHC Chief Justice