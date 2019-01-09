IHC to hear Nawaz appeal within 10 days

Al-Azizia verdict

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday accepted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition seeking the earliest possible date for scheduling a hearing on his appeal against the Al Azizia reference verdict.

A two-member divisional bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the former premier’s supplementary petition requesting the court to hear his plea against the 7-year jail term awarded to him in the Al Azizia reference at the earliest.

