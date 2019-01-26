IHC to hear F-8 football ground encroachment case tomorrow

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday fixed a case pertaining to encroachments by lawyers of district courts by constructing their chambers at a football ground in Sector F-8 of Islamabad on January 28.

A four-member larger bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case on Monday.

It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court in February 2018 had taken a suo moto action over construction of 500 illegal chambers by the lawyers at the F-8 Football Ground F-8. The apex court referred the matter to the IHC in December last year.—APP

