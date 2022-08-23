IHC to begin contempt case against Imran Khan today

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to begin a contempt case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan today (Tuesday).

A larger bench of the IHC, headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, will hear the case.

On Monday, the IHC took notice of the former prime minister’s statement in which he allegedly threatened additional sessions judge of the federal capital Zeba Chaudhry and decided to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him.

Imran Khan’s statement

Imran Khan, while addressing a rally at F-9 park, in Islamabad, on Saturday, alleged that Judge Zeba Chaudhry knew that incarcerated party leader Shahbaz Gill was tortured, but she did not release him on bail. He had threatened to take action against the judge and the Islamabad IG and DIG police.

IHC registrar Farhan Aziz Khawaja put up a note regarding the “threatening remarks” of the PTI leader about Judge Zeba Chaudhry before acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

After consultation with the other senior judges, the IHC acting CJ served contempt of court notice on Imran Khan and formed a larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb to hear the contempt case.

It is also important to know that Imran was also booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the judge.

The first information report was lodged with the Margalla police station at 10 pm on Saturday, following the same speech. The FIR also carries Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

However, during the hearing on Monday, the PTI Chairman was granted transit bail till August 25.