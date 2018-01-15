IHC to take up petition today seeking life-time ban on Musharraf, Qadri

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is taking up a petition today (Monday) filed by Lt Col (R) Inam-ur-Rahiem Advocate seeking lifetime ban on former military dictator Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf and Leader of the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Tahir-ul-Qadri. The petitioner has cited grounds for his petition that they have disrespect to Pakistani laws and are declared proclaimed offenders by the courts.

Lt Inam the petitioner has contended in the petition that under electronic media code of conduct, inciting to dislodge democratic set up is an offence that both the said persons are regularly committing.

The petitioner has cited federation of Pakistan through Secretary Ministry of Information, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), General (R) Pervez Musharraf and Dr Tarhir-ul-Qadri as respondents.

According to the petition, General Musharraf the traitor, the deserter, the abrogator of the Constitution, pushed Pakistan Army into the tribal areas and waged war against them and thereby in retaliation, terrorism was spread all over Pakistan is proclaimed offender and fugitive of law in the murder case of Benazir Bhutto and judges detention case and also in high treason case.

At the directions of the special court hearing in high treason case, proclamation notices were pasted outside the residence of the accused and other prominent places.

The petitioner contended that through his speeches Gen Musharraf openly incited the citizens to dislodge the democratic set-up in the country. In his speeches and interviews, he tries to justify his illegal and unconstitutional acts.

Regarding Dr Qadri, the petitioner has submitted that the courts in two cases had declared him a proclaimed offender and issued his arrest warrants. “Dr Qadri was facing cases related to 2014 sit-ins and arson in Islamabad and an attack case in Lahore,” the petition further says.

Both Gen Musharraf and Dr Qadri were proclaimed offenders and fugitives of the law but the electronic media was regularly broadcasting their news, statements, interviews and speeches thus glorifying them.

This is blatant violation of the National Action Plan (NAP) whereby strict action was required to be taken against promotion of hatred, extremism, intolerance and glorification of terrorists through print and electronic media, further says the petition.

The petitioner submitted before the court that he had also sent an application to Pemra to take action against all those news channels broadcasting statements, interviews and speeches of them. However, no action was taken in this regard.