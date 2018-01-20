IHC to take up from next week Mayor’s plea against ouster as CDA chairman

Division bench issues notices to parties

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) division bench will take up next week starting from Monday, January 22, 208, Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz’ petition challenging his ouster from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) as part-time chairman. Earlier, the division bench on Thursday admitted Mayor’s plea for regular hearing.

The division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued notices to respondents on the mayor’s petition which challenges the order issued by Justice Athar Minallah on Dec 29, 2017.

The order had set aside two notifications pertaining to Mr Aziz’ appointment as CDA chairman and as member of the civic agency. The respondents are to submit reply within a week.

Justice Minallah had declared that Mr Aziz could not keep additional charge as CDA chairman and had ordered the federal government to complete the selection process and appoint a chairman for a fixed period of five years within 45 days from the date of the announcement of the judgment.

The petitioners had then challenged the notifications whereby the mayor was given additional charge as CDA chairman on a part-time basis after his ex-officio appointment as member of the board.

In his appeal, Sheikh Anser Aziz has pointed out that section 8 of the CDA Ordinance says that disqualification should be “on account of financial interest and if the said private financial or conflicting interest has not been disclosed to the federal government.”

The appeal claims that “sufficient documents had been placed on the record by the appellant to establish that he had resigned for the office of the company as far back as February 2016 and the appointment in CDA had been made in September 2016.”

Moreover, there is no evidence nor apprehension of a ‘real or not’ as set out in the judgment, conflict or financial interest,” the petitioner further says.

The appeal says that the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad mayor had no business acting or taking up the position as chairman CDA and as such he was under no requirement to disclose any fact to the federal government because disclosure is only required where something exists.