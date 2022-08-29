IHC suspends PEMRA’s order to ban live-telecast of Imran Khan’s speech

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended PEMRA’s order to ban the live-telecasting of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s speeches.

Chief Justice IHC, Athar Minhallah, heard the petition today.

During the hearing today, Barrister Ali Zafar urged the court to lift the PEMRA’s ban as the PTI chairman wanted to do a live telethon later today to raise funds for flood affectees.

After hearing the arguments, the IHC chief justice suspended the notification and issued notices to the regulatory authority and Attorney-General of Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali.

On August 21, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) slapped a ban on the telecast of live speeches of former prime minister Imran Khan on all TV channels with immediate effect.

“It has been observed that Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity,” PEMRA’s statement had read.

