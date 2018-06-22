IHC summons RO over Imran’s papers’ rejection

Islamabad

The Returning Officer (RO) who rejected the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for NA-53 has been summoned by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of Islamabad High Court.

Justice Kayani took up Imran Khan’s plea challenging rejection of his nomination papers from the capital’s NA-53 constituency on Thursday.PTI chief’s counsel Babar Awan informed the court that Imran heads Pakistan’s largest political party and is waging a struggle for the basic rights of people.

The counsel added that Imran’s nomination papers were scrutinised on June 19 and were rejected on weak grounds, claiming that the petitioner neither concealed the facts nor misstated anything in the nomination papers.

He pleaded the judge to dismiss the RO’s decision and order the acceptance of Imran’s nomination papers.

On Tuesday, the NA-53 returning officer had rejected Imran’s nomination papers along with those of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former federal minister and governor Mehtab Abbasi and estranged PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai for incomplete affidavit attached to the nomination papers.

The PTI chief’s candidacy was also rejected from NA-95 (Mianwali), however, Imran’s nomination papers were accepted from NA-35 (Bannu), NA-131 (Lahore) and NA-243 (Karachi).

Appeals against decisions of the ROs can be filed in the relevant appellate tribunals by June 22. The decisions on all the appeals will be made by June 27, after which list of the candidates will released the next day.