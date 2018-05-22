IHC summons five TV channels for violating PEMRA rules

Zubair Qureshi

A single bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Monday directed CEOs of five TV channels—TV One, ARY, Geo, Bol News and Filmazia—to personally appear before the court tomorrow (May 23) after a petitioner alleged violation of Ramazan transmission guidelines and IHC order dated May 9. The court has also sum-moned anchors of the game shows in these TV channels namely, Sahir Lodhi, Nabeel Zafar, Fahad Mustafa and Amir Liaqut Hussain.

The IHC bench has also issued show cause notices to these respondents as why contempt of court proceedings may not be initiated against them. Court has also directed, Director General (DG-Operations) Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to also appear before the court.

The order has been issued in response to the contempt of court petition filed by advocate Muhammad Waqas Malik through his counsel Inamul Rahiem Ad-vocate alleging that the TV channels were violating the IHC order dated May 9, 2018 wherein they were directed to follow the PEMRA guidelines for Ramazan transmission.The petitioner has cited Mrs Seema Taher Khan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Airwaves Media Pvt ltd (TV ONE) Karachi, Sahir Lodhi (Host) Programme Ishq-e-Ramazan, Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh M/s Labbaik Pvt Ltd (Bol News), Nabeel Zafar (Host) Programme Game show aisa chalaga, Salman Iqbal CEO ARY and Fahad Mustafa (Host) Programme Jeeto Pakistan, Muhammad Abid CEO Leo Communication Pvt Ltd (Filmazia) and Mir Ibrahim Rehman CEO Geo television as respondents. With court’s permission, petitioner also cited Amir Liaqut as respondent as well.

The petitioner has contended that in May 9 order the IHC bench had issued certain declarations and directions to regulate the advertisements dramas and other TV programs as per the Islamic code of life. In the said order IHC bench had imposed a complete ban on advertisement, dramas and films of foreign origin, Indian in Pakistan. And it was also directed that ‘No programme sug-gestive of containing lottery and gambling, even apparently for noble purpose like Hajj/Umrah tickets etc shall be promoted to air either live or recorded. Program like Neelam Ghar and those appear to be like circus show must be stopped.’