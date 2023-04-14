IHC stops custody of Gandapur to Bhakar police

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stopped the custody of PTI’s leader Ali Amin Gandapur to other provinces and instructed the trial court to decide the matter after hearing the accused.

The court remarked that multiple couldn’t be registered against anyone on the same charges, adding that only one investigation would be completed in one allegation.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Ali Amin Gandapur challenging his possible custody to the other provinces in various FIRs.

The court asked the DSP legal whether the accused was also arrested in FIR registered by the Bhakar police and when his physical remand was ending. The official said that he would inform the court after taking the information.

Petitioner’s lawyer Sher Afzal Murwat said that terrorism sections had been removed from the FIR and the matter was now in session court. He said that there was a possibility of handing over his client to the Bhakar police after ending of his physical remand.

The court stopped the handing over of the accused to the Bhakar Police and reserved its judgment while summoning the investigation officer along with the record.