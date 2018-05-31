IHC sets aside delimitation of six more constituencies

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday set aside delimitation of six more constituencies done by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), making it a total of 10 constituencies (in the last two days) which are to be delimited as per the court’s order.

Justice Amir Farooq, who is hearing several petitions challenging the ECP’s decisions, on Wednesday set aside the delimitation of Kharan, Ghotki, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur and Haripur and remanded the cases back to the ECP.

On the other hand, the court also upheld the ECP’s decision and dismissed petitions filed against the delimitation of Khanewal, Chiniot, Kurram Agency, Rajanpur, Mansehra, Swabi, Jacobabad, Gujranwala, Umerkot, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot, Bannu and Chakwal.

A day earlier on Tuesday, the IHC had set aside the delimitation of constituencies in four districts: Jehlum, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Lower Dir. The ECP’s hearing over the contested constituencies will likely begin next week once the IHC transfers certified case files to it. The fresh delimitation of constituencies of assemblies must take place after every census — as per The Delimitation of Constituencies Act, 1974.

The challenges have been put forward by representatives of the PML-N, the PPP, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and others. The petitioners have objected to the delimitation arguing that the constituencies have seemingly been redrawn on political grounds. They have argued that each stakeholders objectives and stance is necessary to take into account before a constituency can be demarcated by the ECP. Justice Farooq has told the ECP that the same rules for the proportion of population must be applied in the delimitation of each constituency.

The ECP has to follow a set formula for the number of provincial and National Assembly seats that are allotted to a district. However, the final mapping within the districts remains vague and open to controversy. The court has subsequently remanded the decided cases to the ECP with a direction to the chief election commissioner (CEC) to decide on the matter after hearing all stakeholders, as is the law.

There were in total 41 petitions regarding questioning delimitation of various constituencies. Of these, four were remanded to ECP by the IHC on Tuesday, six on Wednesday while the remaining 31 are to be decided by the court in the due course of time. After the delimitation of constituencies following last year’s census, 108 petitions against the delimitation of various constituencies have been filed in the IHC alone.