IHC sentences former judge, wife to one year in prison

Tayyaba torture case

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sentenced former Additional District And Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife to one-year imprisonment in child maid Tayyaba torture case.

The couple was also fined Rs50,000 each by the court for their involvement in keeping the then 10-year-old Tayyaba in wrongful confinement, burning her hand over a missing broom, beating her with a ladle, detaining her in a storeroom, and threatening her of dire consequences.

However, shortly after announcing the verdict, the court granted bail to the convicts on an application seeking suspension of their sentence under section 426 of the Criminal Procedure Code. They requested bail saying they will challenge the IHC verdict in the Supreme Court.

The court subsequently approving their bail application against surety bonds of Rs50,000 granted them one-week time to challenge the verdict in the apex court.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC had reserved the judgment of the case last month after the counsel for the state and the accused persons concluded their arguments.