IHC restores Farooq Sattar as MQM-P Convener

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court on Thursday restored the MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar as the convener of the party by dismissing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) order stating that Farooq Sattar could no longer serve as the convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

A five-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan had given the order on Monday in the case pertaining to the intra-party dispute on the position of party convener.

On Wednesday, Farooq Sattar submitted his petition through his counsel Advocate Babar Sattar having the stance that the Election Commission decision regarding intra-party election and MQM convener-ship against the law and it should be termed null and void.

The IHC admitted Sattar plea for hearing and his counsel Babar Sattar gave arguments on Thursday.

IHC Justice Aamer Farooq then set aside the ECP order and issued notices to Sattar’s rivals, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Kanwar Naveed Jamil, to submit their response.

The hearing was adjourned till April 11.

Orignally published by INP