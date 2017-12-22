IHC reserves verdict on plea for registration of MML

ISLAMABAD, : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition of Milli Muslim League (MML) challenging an order of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that declined its registration as a political party.

A single bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of Advocate Rizwan Abbasi, the MML’s lawyer and the state counsel.

Citing ECP and secretary Ministry of Interior as respondents, the petitioner submitted that non-registration of MML was violation of constitutional and statutory obligations and fundamental rights.

Abbasi submitted that the order is also violation of Political Parties’ Order (PPO) 2002. The ECP rejected the plea despite the fact that none of its member belonged to any proscribed organization, he added.

Earlier on Oct 11, a bench of the ECP headed by the Chief Election Commissioner had rejected an application of MML, seeking its registration as a political party, over its alleged links with militant organizations.

The MML had filed an application with the ECP for its recognition as a political party. Subsequently, the Ministry of Interior approached the ECP, asking it to ban the party for allegedly having links with banned militant outfits.

The CEC had observed that the Ministry’s reservations are of serious nature, which needed to be addressed before the party’s registration. He pointed out that the reservations were about the party’s alleged links with banned militant outfits, adding that the party should approach the Ministry to get clearance.

Orignally published by NNI