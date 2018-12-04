IHC reserves verdict on Zulfi Bukhari’s plea seeking to remove name from ECL

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved verdict on a petition filed by Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari aka Zulfi Bukhari, a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The petition was filed by Sikander Bashir Advocate, counsel of Mr. Bukhari. Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood also appeared before the court on behalf of the federal government.

The court, during the hearing, sought copy of the letter that placed Bukhari on the no-fly list.

In a plea he filed through his lawyer, Mr. Bukhari had said yesterday (Dec 3) that his fundamental rights were being affected due to travel ban.

His lawyer told the court that Mr. Zulfi Bukhari was prime minister’s special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development.

Zufli Bukhari was appointed the prime minister’s special assistant on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development on September 18.

At the time of his appointment, Bukhari was being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau in connection with establishing offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporter, Bukhari, was recently embroiled in a controversy when he was stopped from flying to Saudi Arabia with the PTI chief only to be granted a one-time permission later to perform Umrah and return in six days. Afterwards, Bukhari was placed on the Exit Control List.

The PM’s assistant then approached the Islamabad High Court seeking removal of his name from the ECL.—INP

