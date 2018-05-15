IHC reserves verdict on plea about Nawaz’s ‘anti-state’ remarks

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad High Court on Tuesday reserved verdict on a petition seeking action against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s controversial statement about Mumbai Attacks.

The counsel of petitioners’ Babar Awan asserted that Nawaz Sharif committed treason against his oath with his controversial statement. “This is the matter of violating the law”, he added.

“Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should be given orders to take action against Nawaz Sharif and a ban on broadcast of his speeches should also be imposed”, petition demanded.

Babar Awan Advocate quoted the example of Lahore High Court orders to bar the speeches of the founder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) as reference.

Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have been made party in the petition.

Deposed premier Mian Nawaz Sharif, in an interview with a leading English daily, said that “militant organisations are active” in Pakistan and asked the interviewer if the state should allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai.

PML-N supreme leader’s stance on the ‘Mumbai Attacks’ opened a floodgate of criticism from analysts, politicians and opinion makers in Pakistan.

Sharif, who was answering a question about his ouster during the interview, steered the conversation towards foreign policy and national security by saying that Pakistan has isolated itself in international arena despite giving sacrifices in the war on terror.