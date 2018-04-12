IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petition seeking US killer diplomat’s name on ECL

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition requesting US diplomat Colonel Joseph Emanuel Hall’s name be placed on the exit control list (ECL).

A single-judge bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq, questioned the maintainability of the petition filed by the father of a youngster, who was killed last week after being hit by the vehicle of the defence attaché at the US embassy in Islamabad.

During the hearing, Justice Farooq remarked, “What is the legal provision regarding placing someone on the ECL?”

On Saturday, the vehicle of Colonel Joseph ran a red light and rammed into a motorcycle killing Ateeq Baig on the spot and injuring another.

Colonel Joseph, station house officer (SHO) of Kohsar police station, inspector general (IG) Islamabad and interior secretary were made parties in the petition filed with the IHC on Wednesday.

Ateeq’s father stated that police registered the first information report (FIR) of the incident under media pressure; however, no serious efforts are being made to complete investigations into the matter.

