IHC reserves judgment on airing game shows

Zubair Qureshi

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved judgment in an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) challenging a May 9 IHC single bench order by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui barring the private TV channels from airing game shows like ‘Neelam Ghar’ during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

The judge had directed that in the holy month, no programme besides the one following guidelines of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) would be aired.

PBA and a private TV channel while citing ministry of interior, PEMRA and Advocate Waqas Malik as respondents had challenged the single bench order by Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

The IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani after hearing arguments from the petitioner and respondent sides reserved judgment in the ICA.

Advocate Waqas Malik on whose petition May 9 judgment was issued and who is respondent in the ICA briefed the division bench about the matter saying that he after observing indecency on TV channels had initially filed a petition against PEMRA.