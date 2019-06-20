IHC rejects Nawaz’s bail plea on medical grounds

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected a petition seeking suspension of the sentence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia reference case on medical grounds.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, pronounced the verdict after hearing from the counsel of Sharif and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.

During Thursday’s hearing, Nawaz’s lead defence counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmed informed the court that the former premier was seeking suspension of sentence and subsequent release for medical reasons.

Haris argued that “more than 60 per cent health condition of the former premier is in danger (sic)” and that he needs further treatment.

He said that treatment was also essential to reduce the mental stress Nawaz was facing in jail.

Justice Kiyani asked the counsel if doctors had declared Nawaz cure was not possible in the country. The counsel replied in the affirmative, adding that the former premier’s health condition was deteriorating day by day.

Haris told the court that the former premier was suffering from diabetes and heart issues. He added that Nawaz needs an attendant round the clock to ensure that his blood sugar level remains normal.

The lawyer said that he had already informed the court that Nawaz’s medical tests were carried out during the six-week relief period. Now that Sharif’s diseases have been diagnosed, he needs treatment, Haris added. Justice Farooq remarked that there are very skilled doctors in the country and several Pakistani doctors are working abroad.

Haris responded to this remark with an example of Pakistan-India cricket match, saying that the Pakistani side plays aggressively against others and feel pressure when they face India.

Justice Kiyani remarked that it seems the patient has no qualms about being treated in Pakistan but doctors are avoiding responsibility. Hairs pointed out that courts had provided bail to Dr Asim Khan, Pervez Musharraf and others on medical grounds as well.

NAB prosecutor Jahanzaib Bharwana in his arguments said that Nawaz had already been given six weeks for medical treatment. He added that the relief was given for treatment and not only lab tests.

On May 20, Nawaz had filed in the IHC a fresh petition seeking release from Kot Lakhpat jail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.