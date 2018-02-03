IHC reissues notices in fuel price increase case

Islamabad High Court Friday re-issued notices to the ministries of petroleum, finance and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority in a plea challenging recent increase in price of Petroleum products. Hearing the case filed by Peer Mazhar Hussain Shah, a single judge bench Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui sought reply from the ministries till February 12.

He was of the view that if the respondents failed to submit their reply till next date then court would pass an ex-parte decision. The petitioner took the plea that respondents increased fuel prices while international market was decreasing it.—APP

