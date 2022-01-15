IHC proposes forensic analysis of Saqib’s alleged audio clip Seeks names of foreign authorised forensic agencies

The Islamabad High Court on Friday proposed to conduct a forensic analysis of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s alleged audio clip and sought names of foreign authorised forensic agencies from the attorney general of Pakistan and Pakistan Bar Council.

In the audio clip leaked in November last year, the former CJP was heard allegedly instructing an unidentified person to sentence former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and keep them in prison till 2018 general elections.

The former chief justice had termed the clip as “fabricated” and contrary to fact.

On Friday, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard a petition filed by Sindh High Court Bar President Salahuddin Ahmed in which he asked the court to set up a commission to investigate the audio clip.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah remarked that the whereabouts of the original audio clip were not known. To which, the petitioner replied that he was not aware of it either. “We request that an independent commission be formed to inquire into the matter,” the petitioner prayed.

The IHC CJ remarked that the matter was related to a pending appeal and those who had appealed have not demanded an inquiry. Minallah also told the petitioner that in his petition, “it is alleged that the benches of this court were formed under pressure.” Advocate Salahuddin said that this allegation was not in his petition but was made in the Rana Shamim affidavit case.

At this IHC CJ questioned whether there was any evidence that the court was compromised and the bench was made under pressure. “When you say that there should be an inquiry, it will include the judges in the bench,” Minallah maintained.