IHC orders to provide electricity, gas connections in eight villages

Staff Reporter

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the federal government to provide electricity and gas connections in eight acquired villages of Islamabad.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case filed by a resident of village ‘dharek mohri’ Muhammad Younis.

The petitioner stated in his plea that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had acquired the eight villages in 2008 but it had conducted no survey yet. The residents of the villages were deprived of basic facilities due to the apathy of the civic body.

He further said that the IESCO and sui gas department also had no reasons for not providing connections to the residents.

After listening arguments, the court ordered the departments to provide connections in the villages.