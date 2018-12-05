IHC orders to form board for Abdi’s medical examination

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday ordered the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to form a board in a week for medical examination of former senator Faisal Raza Abdi.

The court decided that it would decide the bail plea of Abadi after receiving the report of medical board.

An IHC bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the post-arrest bail plea of Faisal Raza Abadi in a case pertaining to his controversial remarks about the judges of apex court in a web-TV interview.

The petitioner’s counsel contended before the court that his client should be granted bail on medical grounds as he was facing some health issues.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the PIMS administration to constitute the medical board within a week and adjourned the case.—APP

