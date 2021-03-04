IHC orders removal of ex-ISI chief Asad Durrani’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the removal of former head of Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the ruling while hearing a petition filed by the former director general of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) seeking removal of his name from the no-fly list.

The judge remarked that there is no basis to keep Durrani’s name on the ECL, adding that the three-star general has the rights to move freely like a common citizen.

Justice Minallah further said that no any fresh inquiry is underway against the former spy chief and there is no need to include his name in the no-fly list.

After issuing orders to remove his name, Justice Athar Minallah adjourned the case.

Retired Lt Gen Durrani found himself in hot water after co-authoring a book, titled The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace, with Amarjit Singh Dulat, the former head of India’s Research and Analysis Wing spy agency, in 2018.

After the book’s publication, the Military Intelligence (MI) had written to the interior ministry to put Durrani’s name on the ECL and the same was done in May 2018.

