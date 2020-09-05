IHC orders recovery of SECP official by Monday

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday directed authorities to recover Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) Additional Joint Director Sajid Gondal by Monday.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan was conducting a hearing of the petition filed by Gondal’s mother at the high court over her son’s disappearance. During the hearing, the court remarked that if Gondal was not recovered by 2pm on Monday, then the secretary of the interior ministry will have to appear in person before the court.

“If Sajid Gondal is not recovered [by Monday] then the chief commissioner and IG police will also present themselves before the court,” said the IHC.

A copy of the court’s order was also sent to the secretary Cabinet Division.

After directives from top government officials to recover Gondal, Islamabad Police registered a case against unidentified persons for the disappearance of the SECP official. The case was registered at Shahzad Town Police Station on the complaint of the SECP official’s wife, confirmed police.