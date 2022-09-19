IHC orders quashing of terrorism charges against Imran Khan

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the quashing of terrorism sections against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a terrorism case filed against him for his threatening remarks aimed at Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police chiefs.

A two-member bench, headed by IHC CJ Athar Minallah, and consisting of Justice Saman Rifat as its other member, heard the case today.

Imran Khan is currently on transit bail in the terror case filed against him for his threatening remarks aimed at Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police chiefs. On September 12, An ATC in Islamabad granted an extension to transit bail of Khan till September 20.

Last month, Imran Khan was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments at his Islamabad rally.

The FIR said that at the PTI’s rally at F-9 park, Imran had “terrorized and threatened top police officials and a respected female additional sessions judge” in his address. The FIR reproduced the PTI chairman’s comments, where he spoke about the female judge and the Islamabad police officials.

During today’s proceedings, CJ Athar Minallah inquired about the views of the joint investigation team (JIT).

Responding to the question, the prosecutor maintained that the JIT is of the view that the ATA sections are applicable to the former premier’s statement.

However, Imran Khan’s lawyer opposed the argument, saying that there are some basic factors required to warrant terrorism charges and that these factors were absent in the case.

“A terror case can be lodged for creating an atmosphere of fear and terror, not on the possibility of creation of such an atmosphere,” he said.

He said that Imran Khan spoke about taking legal action and lodging a case against an IG and DIG, contending that the individuals concerned should have filed the case.