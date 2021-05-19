IHC orders Nadra to restore CNIC of Hafiz Hamdullah

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to restore the national identity card of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah, ruling that the authority acted in an “arbitrary and reckless” manner by depriving him of his citizenship without considering the profound consequences of such a decision.

Ex-senator Hamdullah had lost his citizenship in October 2019 when Nadra declared him an “alien”. He had subsequently challenged Nadra’s notification of revoking his citizenship in the IHC.

Nadra in its written reply had referred to intelligence reports claiming that Hamdullah was not a Pakistani national.