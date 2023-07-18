The Islamabad High Court has directed the PTI chairman to remove the objections raised by the registrar office on his petition against the trial court’s decision to declare the Toshakhana criminal proceedings admissible.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Monday heard the petition with objections. He remarked that time has changed, values have changed, but we still have old values.

The judge remarked that may be in such cases stakes are high as these are political issues.

PTI lawyer Khawaja Haris told the judge that their case is in the trial court. He said this case should not go before the same judge. The chief justice, however, said that the court could not hear his case Monday, but it would take it Tuesday.

Khawaja Haris Advocate said that their transfer application is also pending in this court.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday challenged the single bench verdict of the Islamabad High Court that stated fact-finding report of ECP was not final verdict in the PTI foreign funding case.

An intra-court appeal was filed by ECP against Justice Babar Satar’s June 6 decision. The single bench in the judgment said that the fact-finding report was not final.