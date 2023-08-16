ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered immediate relate of PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar after suspending a detention order.

IHC Justice Babar Sattar heard the petition filed seeking release of both PTI leaders’ release. He also ordered that city Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon and a senior superintendent of police (SSP) would be indicted for contempt of court.

Afridi and Gulzar were detained by the Islamabad Police under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance for their alleged involvement in the May 9 violence, which was triggered following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case earlier this year.

Afridi has been in police custody since May 16 as he was arrested by police for multiple times after local courts ordered his release.

Meanwhile, Shandana Gulzar was allegedly arrested by Islamabad police on August 9. Her mother had filed a plea in the IHC against her detention.

During the hearing, Justice Sattar expressed displeasure over repeated arrests of Afridi under 3MPO order and declared it null and void.

He said the SSP operations submitted unsatisfactory response, and ordered that contempt of court action will be taken against him and DC Islamabad.

Later, Justice Sattar adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.