IHC orders CDA to evacuate Aabpara Road within a week

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to clear Aabpara Road within a week and submit implementation report to the bench. The IHC bench comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui heard the case related to the encroachments and business activities in residential areas of the federal capital.

During the course of proceeding, Justice Siddiqui remarked that the state institutions should demonstrate more responsibility regarding implementation of law.

He observed the security situation had improved in the city yet hurdles on roads were not removed so far. The bench asked the CDA officials to evacuate the Aabpara Road, if the department concerned did not remove encroachments on its own. The court directed CDA to submit implementation report within a week and adjourned hearing of the case.—APP

