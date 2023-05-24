IHC orders authorities to release Asad Umar

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday ordered the authorities to immediately release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar.

Asad Umar was arrested under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC presided over the hearing today.

The court also directed the PTI leader to submit an undertaking not to become a part of violent protests.

“Forget about your political career if you deviate from the undertaking,” said IHC’s Justice Mian Gul Hassan while addressing Umar.

At this, Umar’s lawyer Babar Awan assured the court of compliance with the orders.

“They will not spare you until you hold a press conference [to denounce May 9 violence],” the justice said.

At this, Awan maintained that they wouldn’t hold a press conference.

Later, the court told Umar to submit the undertaking for not violating Section 144, recalling that the court had asked the same from Qureshi.