IHC notices to Nawaz, others

PML-N presidency

Staff Reporter

Islamabad/Peshawar

The Islamabad High Court issued on Tuesday notices to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others over a petition challenging his ascent to the party throne.

A petitioner has challenged the Elections Act, 2017 which led to Nawaz’s re-election as the Pakistan Muslim League-N president last year.

While hearing the case, the IHC bench sent notices to Nawaz, the chief election commissioner, and the secretaries of the law, cabinet and establishment divisions.

The respondents have been directed to submit their replies before the next hearing, scheduled for January 30. Following his disqualification by the Supreme Court on July 28 in the Panama Papers case, Nawaz was also held ineligible for holding the party boss’ office.

However, the government managed to amend the law and passed the Elections Act 2017 in October 2017, which made it possible for a disqualified parliamentarian to hold a party position.

The law has also been challenged with regards to Nawaz’s role as PML-N president in the Supreme Court. The apex court is hearing the case.

Meanwhile, in Peshawar, the National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday commenced the investigation process into allegations of corruption against Captain (retd) Safdar Awan. Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is accused of misappropriation of funds of Rs2 billion in ongoing development projects in his constituency, NA-21 Mansehra.