IHC makes larger bench to hear PTI’s plea against ECP’s verdict on party’s prohibited funding

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday constituted a larger bench to hear the plea filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s verdict on prohibited funding.

During today’s hearing, Barrister Anwar Mansoor and Faisal Chaudhry were present from the PTI.

Anwar Mansoor told Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, who was hearing the petition, that the PTI had challenged ECP’s fact-finding report because disclosure of the party’s accounts was not necessary due to certain reasons.

Mansoor urged the court to ensure that no action should be taken as far as the notice to the party is concerned.

“A larger bench will take up the matter,” Justice Farooq remarked.

Subsequently, the court fixed the matter before a larger bench and adjourned the hearing for August 18 (Thursday).

