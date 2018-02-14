IHC maintains stay order against celebrating Valentine’s Day

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday maintained a ban on celebrating the international day of love across the country.

A single bench of the high court, comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, issued a stay order, prohibiting celebration of Valentine’s Day in public spaces and government offices in the country.

It issued notices to the information secretary, the Pakistan Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman and other federal authorities to submit their comments on a petition calling for a ban on celebrating Valentine’s Day.

The petitioner argued that the Valentine’s Day was against Islamic teachings and traditions, therefore, it should be banned in Pakistan.

He pleaded with the judge to grant a stay order against celebration of Valentine’s Day and issue directives for the PEMRA to stop television channels from promoting it.

Meanwhile, PEMRA’s lawyer submitted a report, informing the court that the media regulatory body has ensured implementation of the ban on promotion of Valentine’s Day and other unethical content in this regard.

Justice Siddiqui said he would give a detailed verdict in the case. The hearing was adjourned till March 03.

Orignally published by INP