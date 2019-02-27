IHC maintains death sentence of minor girl’s murderer

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday maintained the deaths sentence of a convict person in a case of killing of a minor girl after molesting her in an area of Bari Imam. The court rejected the appeal of accused Shabir against the decision of trial court.

A divisional bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani announced the judgment which was earlier reserved by the bench. The prosecutor apprised the bench that accused had killed a six year old girl Ghulam Zainab after molesting her in an area of Bari Imam in 2009. The trial court had announce death sentence to the accused in 2014 along with fine.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp