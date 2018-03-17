IHC issues notices in contempt case

The Islamabad High Court Thursday issued notices to the secretaries Interior, Cabinet, and Law and Justice and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad in contempt of court proceeding in connection with the bulletproof car presently in the use of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikahr Muhammad Chaudhry.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC issued the notice in the petition filed by Advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi against the provision of the government maintained bulletproof car to Justice (retd) Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

The case was adjourned till April 25.—APP

Related