IHC issues notice to MNA over concealing Iqama

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued notices to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Noorul Hassan Tanvir, Secretary National Assembly and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while hearing a petition filed by former minister Ijazul Haq.

Justice Amir Farooq held hearing of the petition filed by Ijazul Haq, son of former military dictator Ziaul Haq, regarding disqualification of the PML-N lawmaker over allegedly concealing his Iqama (work permit) in nomination papers.—INP

