IHC issues notice to FIA over ‘misuse of power’ in Mohsin Baig case

Islamabad: A show-cause notice has been issued to the FIA’s cybercrime wing for the ‘misuse of power’ by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday.

During the hearing of the case related to journalist Mohsin Baig, the IHC declared that the raid on Baig’s house was a misuse of power.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah was heading the bench hearing the petition filed by Mohsin Baig’s wife through the Journalist Defence Committee.

Justice Athar Minallah further remarked that in a democratic country, such a role played by any agency is “not tolerable.”

“[IHC] won’t let the FIA become a rogue agency,” said IHC CJ.

CJ Athar Minallah further inquired about the undertaking the FIA had given to the high court and Supreme Court to deal with the defamation cases.

Responding to the query, the cybercrime wing director informed the court that Murad Saeed had lodged the case in Lahore on February 15.

The CJ further inquired if any notice was issued to the journalist upon receiving the complaint, the director answered in negative.

At this stage, the director added that they took the action when the clip went viral on social media platforms.

The Chief Justice further inquired whether Mohsin Baig made the clip viral on social media, and why didn’t the FIA arrest the other three participants present at the talk show.

The CJ of IHC further asked the director to read aloud the remark which is claimed to be aimed at defamation.

At this, the director read the remark and mentioned that it contained a reference to the book which is defamatory.

The IHC further adjourned the hearing till February 24.

It further summoned the attorney general to the next hearing to give arguments in defence of FIA’s case.