IHC interim order on Nawaz, NAB’s appeals

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday issued written interim order on appeals of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and National Accountability Bureau in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references. The two pages order read that the former prime minister had prayed for suspension of his imprisonment sentence in Al-Azizia case. The accused was given seven year rigorous sentence in reference No-19 along with 1.5 billion dollars fine by the trial court.

Nawaz’s lawyer said the trial court had given inappropriate decision. His client was not responsible to provide money trail.

The order said former prime minister had requested the court to hear his bail plea along with his main appeal.—APP

