IHC hears petition against Nawaz re-election as PML-N chief

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to former premier Nawaz Sharif, the chief election commissioner (CEC), the secretary of the establishment, the cabinet secretary and the law secretary after hearing a petition challenging Nawaz Sharif’s re-election as PML-N chief

The petition, filed by Advocate Raees Abdul Wahid, challenged the Election Act, 2017, which paved the way for the disqualified prime minister to once again be appointed leader of his party after being removed from the past following the Panamagate verdict.

During the hearing, Wahid urged the court to nullify Articles 203 and 232 that enable a disqualified person to assume charge of a political party, saying that legislation should be passed for the benefit of the nation, not an individual.

The hearing was adjourned until Jan 20.The Parliament in October had passed the Elections Act 2017 despite strong protest from opposition parties. The law features a controversial amendment that will allow politicians disqualified from holding public office to head a political party.

This is not the first time that the Act has been challenged in court. Most of the petitioners are political opponents of Nawaz, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, Jamshed Dasti etc.

