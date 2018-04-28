IHC grants time to PIA MD to submit documents

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday granted time to Managing Director (MD) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to submit more documents in a case challenging his appointment.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC heard the case against appointment of Musharraf Rasool filed by Azam Khan Swati, a Senator of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). During the course of proceeding, MD’s counsel Mirza Erfan Ghazanfar appeared before the court and requested the bench to grant some time as he wanted to submit more documents in favor of his client. The court accepted the request and adjourned the case till May 29.—APP

